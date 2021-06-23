Pendle Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $23,282.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00109836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00160622 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,109.52 or 1.00013212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

