Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 48,870 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.84% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19.

