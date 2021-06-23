Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Shares of TSLA opened at $623.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.71, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

