Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,930 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $17,720,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 55.1% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 225,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.24.

