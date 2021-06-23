Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 41,101 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,101 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Shares of TER stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

