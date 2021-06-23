Penta (PNT) Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $43,053.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00615985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00040400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078418 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

