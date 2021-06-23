pEOS (PEOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. pEOS has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $129.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00169199 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,263.51 or 1.00178569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

