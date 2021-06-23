Pepemon Pepeballs Price Hits $47.13 on Major Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $47.13 or 0.00143812 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $659,756.69 and approximately $153,386.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00608010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00077866 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.