PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

