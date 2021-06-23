Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 100,737 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 355,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of -0.76. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

