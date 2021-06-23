Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €157.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €157.00 ($184.71) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.33 ($216.86).

Shares of EPA RI traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €179.95 ($211.71). 264,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €176.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

