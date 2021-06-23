Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Down 0.4%

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,614.19 ($34.15) and last traded at GBX 2,620 ($34.23). 102,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 146,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,630 ($34.36).

The firm has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 139.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,621.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

