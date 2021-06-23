Persistence (XPRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $226.31 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for about $11.03 or 0.00032921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $226.31 million and $1.48 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00609697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00078018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 107,447,223 coins and its circulating supply is 20,522,176 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

