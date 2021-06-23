Perth Mint Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $1,787.14 or 0.05310332 BTC on exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $17,529.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00633015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

