Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) versus Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Critical Analysis

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A Yunji -3.06% -4.25% -2.20%

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Yunji’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.00 -$26.48 million $0.23 94.78 Yunji $847.55 million 0.42 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -55.67

Yunji has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Petco Health and Wellness and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 7 0 2.64 Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $29.30, indicating a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Yunji.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Yunji on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

