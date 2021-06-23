Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $65,455.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,181.35 or 1.00234179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00028484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00057825 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.