Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.32. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 7,701 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24.

About Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.