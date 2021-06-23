Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.05

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 13740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHVS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

The firm has a market cap of $621.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts expect that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth about $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter worth about $23,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

