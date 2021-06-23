Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report $7.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.61 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $32.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $34.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

