Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

PM stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

