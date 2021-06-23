Phore (PHR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,198.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Phore has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $8,198.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00368832 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,364,572 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

