PIBBLE Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. PIBBLE has a market cap of $20.38 million and $31,610.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.00606790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00078065 BTC.

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

