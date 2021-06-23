PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,022.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $36,022.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00020882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.38 or 0.00619452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078730 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,263,451 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

