Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 5.8%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.11 and last traded at $73.21. Approximately 3,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 953,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

