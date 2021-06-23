Pier Capital LLC Acquires 7,177 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Endava worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,564. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.88. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

