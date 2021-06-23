Pier Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 505,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,000. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Alector as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 17,812.8% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,059. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.03. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $33.82.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,375.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,219. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

