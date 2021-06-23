Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 144.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 561,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 352.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

