Pier Capital LLC Buys 121,575 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,575 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. 30,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

