Pier Capital LLC Buys 13,073 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of PROS worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PROS by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PROS by 54.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 147.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 232,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

