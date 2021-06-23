Pier Capital LLC Buys 178,291 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 175.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,291 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Tenable worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,461. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

