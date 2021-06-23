Pier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 203,217 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 203,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Glacier Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,453,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 293,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 3,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,908. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.