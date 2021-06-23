Pier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,556 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Chart Industries worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,922,000.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

GTLS traded up $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,704. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

