Pier Capital LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of HealthEquity worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,503,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,129. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,370.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,440 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.