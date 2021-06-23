Pier Capital LLC Increases Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.30% of LivePerson worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. 2,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,595. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.