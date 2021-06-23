Pier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 268,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Magnite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 269,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,002,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

