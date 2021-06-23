Pier Capital LLC Purchases 4,744 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of MSA Safety worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,487. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

