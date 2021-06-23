Pier Capital LLC Purchases 4,945 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cardlytics worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.72. 3,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,766. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $227,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at $28,660,430.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,840.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,556 shares of company stock worth $5,617,423. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

