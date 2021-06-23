Pier Capital LLC Sells 41,645 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,645 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of TechTarget worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,325 over the last 90 days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

