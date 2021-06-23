Pier Capital LLC Sells 52,589 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,589 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Upwork worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Upwork by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -341.31 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

