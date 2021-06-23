Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 445,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 in the last quarter.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.58.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

