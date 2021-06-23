Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of Meritor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 663.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 552,990 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,449,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 2,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.