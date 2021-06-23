Pigeoncoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,576.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $13,576.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000256 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

