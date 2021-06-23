Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 18% This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 18% against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $42,556.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00607573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

