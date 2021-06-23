Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Hits $2.14 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $7,294.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00369381 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002867 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.44 or 0.00977247 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,778,083 coins and its circulating supply is 428,517,647 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

