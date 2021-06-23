Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after acquiring an additional 205,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,580,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.