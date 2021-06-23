Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,073 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $162.22 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.