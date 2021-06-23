Piper Sandler Cuts Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $41.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $4.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 7,647,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,695. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.20. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

