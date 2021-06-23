Pirl (PIRL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 85.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $102,152.53 and $43.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,308.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.69 or 0.05826465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.91 or 0.01395792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00380036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00119715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.91 or 0.00648231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00380941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007316 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038890 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

