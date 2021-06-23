PIVX Price Reaches $0.54 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001645 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $35.02 million and $435,752.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010445 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.