PlayFuel Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $4.69 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00608010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00077866 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

